Embrace the dog and goose have fun Network

September 26, 2019
The video is gaining popularity.
There are many instances of bizarre inter-species friendship, and one such example was filmed on video in BAC Giang (Vietnam), reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
The dog feels so tender feelings to the goose that embraces with his best friend. The bird was also attracted to the animal, and a pleasure to watch how this strange and in some way funny couple enjoys mutual affection.
Of course, such a sight is able to surprise anyone, but not the owner of the dog and the goose. He said that both the hero of the movie grew up together, so their friendship, which began with the first days of life, was not extinguished, and in adulthood.
hronika.info