Embroidery, mine and plant network, have fun “training manual” for presidents of Ukraine
July 14, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Network users laugh “manuals” which specified action to all the presidents.
It is reported by the political analyst Sergei Gaidai in Facebook.
“A mandatory program for every Ukrainian (and not only) of the President,” he said.
So, the Embassy has published a list of what needs to be done each guarantor, signed: “to Be President is just”:
- Photo in the sunflowers in the wheat field. It is desirable in embroidery;
- To get under ground in the mine and smeared with coal;
- Visit the factory, photos from Martha, rolling mill, machine — definitely in the helmet;
- To fly in a fighter. Helmet, overalls and all things;
- Photo behind the wheel of a tractor or combine;
- Jump on the stumps, catch up on the bar, ride your bike, take pictures in the gym or Jogging — and Yes, preferably a photo with a naked torso;
- The photo on the front — armor and helmet;
- To bread and salt on rushnike during his visit to the province;
- To yell at the official in a meeting or during a visit to the province;
- To eat a hamburger, Shawarma, donuts, pies and pilaf at a gas station or a roadside cafe;
- Photographed in high-speed train, the train, the economy class of the plane, in the subway;
- Open the newly built kindergarten, bridge, road, stadium, club in the village, the Palace of culture, the toilet;
- To give those in need an apartment, ambulances — hospitals, military equipment and rifles;
“To do all this — and then the period end, the presidency was not in vain and with a sense of accomplishment to resign”, — concluded the analyst.
Meanwhile, the network has a good laugh at the fictional “manuals” where there is truth.