Emergency: Dorian will go to Florida like a hurricane 3 category. VIDEO
On Thursday, the inhabitants of the Caribbean Islands can breathe a sigh of relief as hurricane Dorian takes from the land and moving into open water, where, according to forecasts, before a collapse to Florida next weekend it will turn into a category 3 hurricane.
As of Wednesday evening, August 28, Dorian was 90 miles (114 km) to the North of the city of San Juan, capital of Puerto Rico, and was moving North-West at a speed of 13 miles (20 km) per hour. It is expected that on Thursday the storm will move Northwest, and then, perhaps, his trajectory will shift to the West, starting from Friday evening, according to CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford.
Dorian could intensify to a hurricane category 2 by Thursday evening, and he will have more opportunities for growth as you get closer to the warm waters of the Bahamas on Saturday, August 31.
By the time steady winds Dorian can accelerate from its current 85 miles (136 km) per hour to 115 miles (185 km) per hour – which would make it a category 3 hurricane. In this capacity, he predicted, will fall to Florida.
On the way to Florida
Now, when Dorian walked around Puerto Rico and swept over the British and American virgin Islands, Florida became his main goal.
It is expected that over the next few days he will intensify to a hurricane category 3 or higher. At the time of landfall in Florida, according to the assumptions of the CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen, Dorian is a very terrible and destructive hurricane.
Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis on Wednesday declared a state of emergency and urged all residents of the coast to prepare for storm.
“For residents of the East coast of Florida, it is important to closely monitor the storm, said DeSantis. — Every resident of Florida should have reserves for seven days, including food, water and medicines, and to have a plan in case of disaster”.
Floridians took his words literally and emptied store shelves.
And although according to current forecasts, Dorian will reach Florida in the status of severe storms, meteorologists warn that it is too early to say with confidence where and when it will hit the U.S. mainland.
Hardest hit virgin Islands
Dorian hit the British and Us virgin Islands on Wednesday, causing serious damage. After strengthening from a tropical storm to a hurricane Dorian had reached the U.S. virgin Islands with winds of 80 miles (129 km) per hour.
Local authorities declared a state of emergency. The storm knocked down trees on the Islands was disconnected by the power line.
Despite the fact that the storm was strong, the public reaction after she left was very quick. The recovery process started on 28 August at about 16:00 local time in the districts of St. Thomas and St. John almost immediately after the hurricane left the area. The supply of electricity to 25,000 customers in Saint Croix was restored on Wednesday around 19:00 local time. Communications Director virgin Islands Jean Griot told CNN:
According to Shackelford, warnings about the hurricane, the island was taken: in the night of Thursday wind speed decreased to 25 miles (40 km) per hour.
Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from hurricane Maria in 2017, was ready for the storm.
The Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vazquez Garsed on Monday declared a state of emergency for the island and urged people to prepare for the storm. In this regard, schools around Puerto Rico were closed on Wednesday.
“Fortunately, I’m may,” said crystal Rivera, whose family had stocked up on water, canned food and gasoline ahead of hurricane season.
However, he has had such a devastating impact on the island, as feared before his arrival.