Emergency landing of aircraft because of the strange smell what could be the reason and is this dangerous
Documents viewed by the service of the BBC, questioning the approval of American Airlines that “smell” in the airplane, which provoked loss of consciousness by two crew members, was caused by “spilled detergent”. The incident led to the redirection of the flightfrom Heathrow to Philadelphia and hospitalization of one of the passengers.
Records show that before the flight the plane was leaking oil. The sources of the air force saying that this leak could cause the ingress of toxic fumes into the cabin, however, American Airlines denies it.
“Unthinkable”
One of the statements made in the internal report American Airlines about the incident on October 21, remains in force. It says “dishwashing detergent in a bottle made of two flight attendants and one passenger to seek medical help.”
Insider American Airlines, who was not authorized to speak to media, said that the “unthinkable” to detergent for dishes or any other cleaning product approved for use in aircraft, could lead to loss of consciousness of two people.
While that American Airlines did not respond to a request by the BBC on this issue. In public statements the company has not used the term “dishwashing detergent” (dish soap), and described him as a “cleaner” (cleaning solution).
The reports said that the plane was “carefully examined” after the incident “highly skilled” team on the technical service, which carries out “thorough investigation… whenever a reported odor in the cabin.”
“The smell of the salon is a priority for the American management team at the highest level of the organization,” — said in American Airlines, and insist that the incident was caused by a cleaning product which is spilled during the flight.
“Strong” smell
However, BBC News seen and heard evidence which cast doubt on this assertion.
First, the service said that strange metallic smell was already present in the cabin of the plane before spilled detergent. “Strong” smell was detected during the previous flight, when the plane was flying back from Philadelphia to Heathrow.
The BBC has also learned that the aircraft suffered an oil leak a few days before the incident. Part of the plane in which it happened is called an auxiliary power unit, or APU, and provides power to start the engine and electrics on the aircraft when the main engines are not running.
3 days before the plane was diverted to Dublin, the report on the technical service said that its APU showed “high oil consumption”. The leak meant that for the last two weeks she had consumed an unusually large amount of oil.
In another document maintenance American Airlines stated that the APU was not working and determined that the installation needs to be fixed in the coming days.
“Noxious smell”, leading to “irritation of eyes and throat”, was recorded on the same flight on 23 October, 2 days after the flight from Heathrow was diverted to Dublin.
In another report from the same day, the APU of the aircraft is described as “wet with oil”.
American Airlines claim that the smell, which two crew members lost consciousness, “was not associated with the APU” as an auxiliary power unit “did not work during this period of time and during this flight.”
However, in the document written by the aircraft manufacturer Airbus, clearly States that the APU, which leaked oil can contaminate the air supply in the cabin even when the device is disabled.
In the Airbus document entitled “oil Pollution of exhaust air of the APU,” says that “the smell of oil or smoke in the cockpit, the result of oil contamination of the APU may occur at almost any time and not necessarily with the running APU.”
This is because if oil leak from the APU, it may leak in the ductwork of the air conditioning system of the aircraft.
“Evaporation with a strong smell”
“If APU pass oil, it falls into the air duct, said captain Tristan Lorraine, a former pilot with British Airways. Thus, they have a oil leak in the APU. They can fix the APU, but can not eliminate the pollution of the duct”.
Captain Lorraine has spent years raising awareness about the so-called “fumes with a strong smell” when the oil or other fluid leak and potentially contaminate the air supply in the cabin during the flight.
The airline does not intend to talk about the issue, and it is in any case is not a problem specific to American Airlines, BBC reports.
Two of the crew members who lost consciousness during the flight from Heathrow, have no right to speak to the BBC, said the news service. But it became known that nearly a month after the incident, one of them has severe migraine, something he hasn’t been before.
“The health and welfare of our crew and customers remains our top priority, noted in American Airlines. — However, in the case of this aircraft and its diversion to Dublin, there is no connection with the APU or bleed air from APU.”