Emigrated without English, and now work for the U.S. government: the incredible story of a family of Kazakhs
Representatives of the Kazakh Diaspora in the United States are involved in different spheres of activities — there are businessmen, doctors, bankers, musicians, taxi drivers, and others. But, it turns out, former citizens of Kazakhstan work in the Federal government of the United States, being its valuable employees who depend on the important issues of the life of the whole country. This is stated in the video of “Khabar 24”.
This photo more than 100 years. It is stored in the American family home, so in Maryland. In the picture Raimzhan of Marsekov one of the first Kazakh lawyers and publicists. He was born in Semipalatinsk region in 1902 he graduated from the Imperial University in St. Petersburg and worked in the district court at home.
Social activist and member of the movement “Alash” Raimzhan of Marsekov in 1937, along with his brothers were shot. Rehabilitated their family in 1952. His great-grandfather proud former citizen of Kazakhstan, who now lives in the USA, Mahmoud Sagyndyk.
“I was born in Semipalatinsk, studied in Moscow at the peoples’ Friendship University, specialty “Mathematics”. After graduation, I defended my candidate’s dissertation in mathematics and worked in Almaty in the Kazakh state University at the Department of geometry and an assistant Professor at the Almaty state University”, — tells about itself Sagyndyk.
Wife of Mahmoud — also a mathematician. Jeanne defended a thesis on differential equations, taught at the national economy Institute and business school of Almaty.
After 10 years at home, young scholar, he went to continue his studies in the United States. In 2000 he defended his doctoral dissertation at the University of Kentucky and later evil the profession of actuary.
“This is a very prestigious profession in the United States, the training takes 10-15 years, at the end of the pass examinations. Since 2000 I started working in the company for life insurance, real estate, health. In 2009 he went to work in the Federal government of the United States, the actuary of the Department of health,” says Mahmoud.
The first years of life in the United States was not easy. Accomplished specialists with advanced degrees began to settle in new places, to learn English. After all, at Moscow University of friendship of peoples Mahmoud studied French, and Jeanne knew German.
“Zero-we all started here. Mahmoud was a doctoral student. There was a time when we counted every penny. We are very bored and thought I would get educated here, learn here everything you can, and return to Kazakhstan. But in the end, our specialty mathematicians were in demand here as nowhere else in the world,” says Jeanne.
In 2009, Mahmoud and Jeanne participated in the development and financial analysis in health care reform USA. Here useful their knowledge in mathematical statistics, accounting, and financial modeling.
“Mahmoud works in the group that is engaged in calculations on insurance of the elderly, those over 65 years old, and I work in the group, which is engaged in the insurance of the poor. We are engaged in calculations which relate to the 110 million population. Of these, 70 million are poor, and about 50-60 million are elderly. It is about a trillion dollars,” says Jeanne.
The couple, so make the calculations and projections for all 50 US States. For example, their recent work with colleagues from the office of the actuaries of the U.S. Federal government to collect data on the incidence of influenza and drug addiction.
“Now in the States is a very big problem with the abuse of opioids. And at the government level, this question is raised. If not taken drastic measures, there may be serious consequences. We have estimates of the costs of treatment of drug addicts,” says Jeanne Sagyndyk.
“I know that Kazakhstan is also the actual problems in health care, pensions, and of course, the actuarial calculations could help. I think, personally, that the level of development of the actuarial profession as if reflects the level of society,” says Mahmoud.
Over the years they have achieved great success. The owner of the international certified financial risk Manager, Mahmoud was a member of the American and British Chambers of Actuaries. And Jeanne is the best public servant of the US and the winner of the award for extraordinary and unique contributions. But at home they still miss.
“Not enough of the Kazakhstan steppes. Every time I come home, ride the train, watching the vastness of Kazakhstan. We are very happy to see good relations between Kazakhstan and the United States,” says Mahmoud.
