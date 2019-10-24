Emilia Clarke celebrated his 33rd birthday in Paris
Yesterday Emilia Clarke celebrated his birthday — star turned 33 years old. A few days before the celebration, the star of “Game of thrones” (Game of Thrones) congratulated relatives. Emilia loved ones made a surprise and gave a big cake with the Clark immediately shared in his Instagram.
Early surprise birthday! In this photo, the cake and two-year-old lover of this delicacy. With confidence I can say that I am delighted,
— signed photo of Emilia.
On the birthday of Emilia Clarke was in Paris — there the actress came in the framework of her promo tour, which was launched before the launch of the film “Christmas for two” (Last Christmas). His 33rd birthday actress celebrated in one of the Parisian restaurants. The star blew out the candle on the cupcake and made a wish.
“Christmas for two”, thanks for making my birthday dreams in Paris! London, what do you say now?
— playfully signed the star.
Happy birthday Emilia Clarke congratulated as many fans and celebrity friends. So, your kind words dedicated to actress Reese Witherspoon, a colleague at the “Game of thrones” Jason Momoa, star of TV series “Friends” Courteney Cox and many others.
Happy birthday, beautiful!
— posted by Reese.
You’re the sweetest girl I ever met! Happy birthday!
congratulated Emilia Courtney Cox.
Love you, damn it! See you soon, baby! Happy birthday,
— joined in congratulating Jason Momoa.
Recall that the world premiere of a touching Christmas movie, “Christmas for two” will take place on 7 November this year. Emilia plays in the film saleswoman in Christmas goods, which abused alcohol and neglected his personal life. Everything changes dramatically after meeting the heroine Clarke with a handsome Tom (the film plays Henry Golding).