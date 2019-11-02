Emilia Clarke for the first time told the real story kenolaba with a Cup of coffee in the “Game of thrones”
After months of discussions, poignant jokes and memes actress Emilia Clarke told where actually on the set of “Game of thrones-8” took a plastic Cup of tea, which later appeared in one of the scenes of the series and became the most high profile of its kenolaba.
Previously, the authors of the sagas claimed that in between filming Clark, who played in the TV series Daenerys Targaryen, ordered pad herbal tea and simply forgot the glass on the table. But no, later, when the team celebrated its success at the Emmy awards, the real story kenolaba actress revealed Conleth hill (the master of whisperers Varys).
As said the actress to the show, Jimmy Fallon, at the time to determine the culprit at the site of the authors of the series had failed: some vinyl Sophie Turner (Sansa stark), she tried to blame everything on the kit Harington (Jon snow), later came the version about herbal tea Emilia Clarke. After the Emmy award Conleth hill himself came to confess her c:
“It was coffee Conleth. He said so. — laughed Clark. Says: “I’m Afraid so. I’m sorry, dear. I didn’t want to say anything, you’re all a bit much”.