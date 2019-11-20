Emilia Clarke has described how he posed naked in “Game of thrones”
British actress and star of the TV series “Game of thrones” Emilia Clarke said that she tried to strip on camera, writes the online edition of the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
Clark said that in one project it was forced to naked shooting. However, this condition in advance with the actress nobody talked about.
According to Emilia Clarke, from further cooperation, she flatly refused. Than has caused bewilderment, outrage and resentment of the producers of this project. They stated that his refusal she allegedly disappoint fans of “Game of thrones”. However, the actress was adamant.
“And I said, “Go to the devil!” admitted Clark.
She also remembered how she felt when she was filmed Nude in “Game of thrones”. The girl even cried in the toilet. Clark soothed her colleague, who plays Drogo actor Jason Momoa.
Note that Emilia Clarke has played Daenerys Targaryen in all eight seasons of the series “Game of thrones,” which appeared on HBO in 2011 to 2019.