Emilia Clarke in the image of the elf in the first trailer for “last Christmas”
In the network appeared the first trailer for “last Christmas” (Last Christmas) by Director Paul Fig. The main roles in this romantic Comedy played by the star of TV series “Game of thrones” (Game of Thrones) Emilia Clarke, Michelle Yeo, winner of two awards “Oscar” Emma Thompson, who had a hand writing the script for the film, and Henry Golding.
Most viewers, of course, will take a look at Clark, which was firmly enshrined as the Mother of dragons thanks to the TV series “Game of thrones”. In “Last Christmas,” she played the employee of the store and tried on an elf costume. Her and then lucky in life — I think the failure of literally chasing her, but everything changes when she meets a guy named Tom.
Interestingly, script writing, Thompson was inspired by the song by Wham!, which was George Michael, Last Christmas. Work history actress started when the musician was still alive. The film also will feature at least one unreleased before song by Michael.