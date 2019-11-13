Emilia Clarke, Kylie Minogue and Emma Thompson at the premiere of “Christmas for two”
Christmas mood is already here! Yesterday in London hosted the premiere of “Christmas for two” (Last Christmas) — the one where Emilia Clarke, known to all as the Mother of dragons, appears in the image of the elf.
The actress, of course, not missed the event and posed on the carpet together with your partner in the romantic Comedy Henry Golding and the film was directed by Paul Fihom. In public, the actress appeared in a dress from Prada, to which was pinned a red poppy — the traditional symbol of memorial Day, which was celebrated yesterday, November 11. Her example was followed by many other guests.
Appeared on the premiere of Emma Thompson, who not only played one of the roles, but also acted as a Creator, screenwriter and co-producer of the tape. Thompson appeared before the photographers in a very bright image with shiny purple stars on her hair.
With her on the show came as her daughter Gaia and husband Greg wise. Guest the premiere was also the singer Kylie Minogue, who has also prepared for Christmas. Thus, recently it became known that the Australian star has recorded his own holiday show for British television.