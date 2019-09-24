Emilia Clarke shocked the extreme cleavage at the Emmy awards
September 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The actress has riveted all eyes.
Yesterday, September 22, in Los Angeles the long-awaited Emmy. This evening on the red carpet in the Microsoft Theatre gathered a huge number of stars, including Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Catherine Zeta-Jones and others. However, special attention was attracted by Emilia Clarke.
In front of photographers, the actress appeared in a dress that has already been called the most courageous award “Emmy-2019”. So, Emily chose to exit a provocative outfit from Valentino dark blue, the main focus of which was too much cleavage!