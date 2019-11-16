Emilia Clarke starred in an unusual photo shoot for the gloss
British actress 33-year-old Emilia Clarke starred in an unusual photo shoot for the publication of Wonderland. Images the star of “Game of thrones” was shared on his page in Instagram.
The actress tried on several images. However, one of them, she noted in the post.
“Wonderland, thanks to you I look much cooler than it really is. And for that, I will be forever grateful,” shared Clark under the photo, which has white wings. She added that this image reminds the main character of the movie “Romeo + Juliet”. It was played by a young Leonardo DiCaprio.
Other photos of Emilia is dressed in romantic dresses and suits. Some with a bright floral print.