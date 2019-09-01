Emilia Clarke talked about the crazy holidays with rose Leslie in India
While some celebrities spent this summer at luxury resorts, star of TV series “Game of thrones” Emilia Clarke and rose Leslie went on a trip to India. And this trip will be remembered for a long time.
Returning to normal life, Clark shared with subscribers in Instagram photos taken during the trip and his impressions:
Namaskar. This is not advertising, it’s just two girls who went to India and was stolen by monkeys (barely managed to resist them). During this time I managed to read two books (The Overstory required reading around the world) — the best in recent years. And there was yoga, spices, and the realization that everything you have ever searched for, you can find within yourself. Damn corny, but, my God, it’s true.
While Clark was accompanied by the publication of several hashtags, one of them — “rose Leslie has captured my heart and soul.”
Interestingly, the first Emilia met a friend’s husband — Keith Harrington.
I remember very well when I first saw Emilia. It happened in a bar in Belfast, before the start of the first season of “Game of thrones”. I was shocked — this petite girl with a great sense of humor won me over. We very quickly became friends,
recalls Keith.
Well, later came rose for Emily she became the best friend, and for whale — the woman he wanted to spend the rest of my days.