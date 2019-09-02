Emilia Clarke was the victim of an unusual robbery
Renowned British actress and star of the series “Game of Thrones” Emilia Clarke and rose Leslie, who became friends during the filming of the Saga went on vacation in India, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
However, as noted the role of Daenerys in her Instagram during the joint vacation they were victims of an unusual robbery.
“Namaskar. This is not advertising, it’s just two girls who went to India and was robbed by the apes (barely able to fight back)”, signed pictures with guests Clark, posting photos of the four thieves caught in the act.
Also, according to Emilia, in addition to such a funny episode combines a vacation with a colleague on the series was held in “a hell of a corny” — reading books, yoga and finding yourself.