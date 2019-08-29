Emily Ratajkowski confused fans beach photo
Model Emily Ratajkowski has published a picture, which caused controversy users. The reason was an optical illusion photographs, creating the effect of “hairy knees” mannequins, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
Published on the Instagram page of a girl, the picture became the subject of jokes and sarcastic comments. “I thought you grow hair on your knees”, “How did you grow so much hair on the back of the knees?”, “Oh my God, I was embarrassed a view of the back side of your knees,” — said in the comments to the picture.
Some, however, wondered how it was possible to suspect the model in a similar flaw and noted that in the picture everything is clear.
Nevertheless, indeed, at first glance at the photo the impression that Emily just laid her chin on my feet, and on the back of her knees grow hair.