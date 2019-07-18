Emily Ratajkowski demonstrated the seductive shape
Popular model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, starred in micro bikini and bared the chest. Candid shots star has published on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
Photo Ratajkowski posing in the doorway that leads to the terrace. Model ate white micro bikini in black large polka dots and a red long-sleeved top. The jacket was so short that it shows the lower part of the chest.
Ratajkowski also showed naked buttocks, turning her back to the camera. The star posed barefoot together with your pet.