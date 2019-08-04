Emily Ratajkowski even on the walk seductive
Emily Ratajkowski – hot girl who can’t hide his sexuality either from subscribers or from passers-by. Even a simple walk with the dog she tries to wear something that will emphasize her great shape and curves. An example of this is the last photo in her account.
Emily went for a walk with my pet – dog Colombo. For the release, even such a prosaic, she picked up the stylish image. Ratajkowski wore a white slinky Jersey MIDI dress with buttons, which is almost entirely opened her seductive Breasts and “showed” bare feet. To further accentuate the forms, she tried on the chain, a pendant which turned out to be at the level of the neckline. The finishing touch – a deliberately disheveled hair, like she just got out of bed, lightweight, seductive makeup. On her feet she is shod comfortable white sneakers.
Girl added to the photo caption: “August, we need you”. On the leash she leads Colombo, which she and her husband just adore and call my son. In stories, she showed a lot of other pictures with Colobo, some from my childhood dog. Emily really appreciates his friend, and therefore asked for advice from subscribers about his documents.