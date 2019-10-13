Emily Ratajkowski has demonstrated a stylish autumn outfit
October 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Truly a universal thing for a chilly autumn.
When you need the ingenuity of a boxy wool jacket as Emily Ratajkowski can be worn under a coat, and instead of a coat (especially if autumn had warm).
Wool sweater chunky knit or a thin cashmere turtleneck, jeans or wide-leg pants or culottes and classic boots brown color — way for walking the dog in front of photographers or Sunday brunch with friends ready. The final touch — the massive gold jewelry: earrings or stacked bracelets.