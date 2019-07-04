Emily Ratajkowski has excited fans with seductive forms
The star posted a short video in which she walks into the water, holding your cheeks apart.
Popular model and actress Emily Ratajkowski showed the followers his bare buttocks. The movie star has published on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
Short video shows how Ratajkowski in a bikini with leopard print sets in the sea. Star went into the water to the knee, hesitantly taking a few steps. This model keeps the hands below the buttocks and don’t look at the camera.
In the commentary, the star wrote, “grab your ass and come on.”
Over half of web users watched video more than 3.3 million times.