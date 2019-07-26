Emily Ratajkowski has presented a collection of nightgowns
Emily Ratajkowski herself a fashion designer and model. She has already founded a brand of lingerie and swimwear Inamorata, the main highlight of which is the most Frank thing, able to fully showcase the beauty and sexuality of the female body. Of course, no one could present them as 28-year-old star. The girl has a seductive shapes and unfettered nature, but because to do any shooting “hot” it will not be difficult, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
A few hours ago she showed a new series of similar photos. The girl this time presented a collection of nightgowns. Ratajkowski put them on top of the swimwear, which are famous for their minimalism. Shirts knotted at the waist and accentuates the feminine fragility, look simply luxurious. All models are made in different shades, but each of small peas or with “wild” print, which makes them just adorable.
“I’m always stealing shirts Sebo, so we decided that we must have their. Slim, lovely shape, pick your favorite swimsuit with a print @inamoratawoman or wear it yourself” – flirts with followers Emily.
By the way, with her husband, they recently just inseparable. Proof and numerous joint photo of Sebastian in his Emily. She especially likes to joke on the subject of pet dog, Colombo. So she constantly says that she and her husband – not just his home, and real parents. In her stories she also published a series of touching pictures with a dog in her arms. And signature added that the shooting took place with the participation of Colombo.