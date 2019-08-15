Emily Ratajkowski has published a racy selfie

August 15, 2019 | Entertainment
The star made a spicy selfie without underwear. In the picture Ratajkowski “cover” only decorations.

Famous model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was photographed Topless. The outspoken star revealed on his page in Instagram.

The model took a selfie without a bra, capturing in a frame, only part of the breast, to make it clear that the body had no clothes.

The star appeared with her hair, putting them to one side, and with the most natural almost unnoticeable makeup.

The model showed a large engagement ring, his hand slightly above his chest. Also on the neck of the model wearing two chains with pendants, one of which descends directly to the chest area.

