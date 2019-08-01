Emily Ratajkowski in a scarlet swimsuit ride on truck
Famous American model Emily Ratajkowski showed fans of the slender shape. They appreciated it, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Hyser.
28-year-old celebrity in his microblog decided to conquer subscribers a bold frame in a bright red swimsuit on a pink background of the original car with the inscription “Babe”.
The beauty wore an asymmetrical scarlet swimsuit – the creation of its own brand Inamorata. The original design of the outfit emphasized her trim figure – cross straps concealed from the prying eyes of the familiar parts of the body, exposing the perfect abs.
Your attractive image Rutkowski added a denim baseball cap, large earrings in the form of rings and massive white trainers.
The lack of make-up and perfectly smooth chocolate tan added scenes of tenderness and levity. In Instagram-stories the star has shared a video in which she rode in a pickup with no roof.