Emily Ratajkowski in swimsuit demonstrated the trends of the 90s
November 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular foreign model Emily Ratajkowski in swimsuit demonstrated the trends of the 90-ies. Her collection of linen and clothing replenished with bikini and hat with leopard print.
Fans believe that Emily Ratajkowski has impeccable taste. Now in many collections you can see things leopard. The brand model is no exception.
On his page in social network Instagram Emily Ratajkowski posted a photo in a bathing suit. On her head was a hat to match.
Feature of the brand models are microscopic and Monokini swimwear. By the way, many kits are popular among customers.