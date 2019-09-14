Emily Ratajkowski posed in spicy onions
Emily Ratajkowski can’t live without sexy outfits. Each of its release she tries to pick up something extraordinary. And the last outfit – that is another confirmation.
The girl was trying on a seductive outfit in the spirit of the cat-woman, as she herself put it.
Black slinky jumpsuit with a wide belt at the waist emphasized her tiny waist and delicious forms. Completed high boots with wide shaft “snake” colors with high heels and small black clutch. The star’s hair stowed in a bulk stowage and freely dropped on the shoulders, and the makeup is done with emphasis on expressive eyes and plump lips.
This outfit is part of an advertising campaign of the new collection Michael Kors she went to the show of the famous American designer. Girl worth to publish footage with a Flirty caption, “cat Costume for Corsa” as it microblogging exploded with rapturous reviews. “The prettiest kitty in the jungle”, “hot”, “wow”, “you killed me” – these and similar phrases continue to appear under the photos 28-year-old star.
By the way, the collection presented by the brand, was also very sexy. Elongated jackets with accentuated waist dress with impressive neckline and feminine silhouette, floral print, sequins and flowing fabric… to Demonstrate her famous house called the best models of our time. The show was attended by Bella and Gigi Hadid (who is also the face of perfume brand), Kaia Gerber, and many others.