Emily Ratajkowski posted a touching picture with her husband

| June 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Last year, 28-year-old Emily Ratajkowski shocked everyone by posting in your Instagram wedding photos!

Эмили Ратаковски выложила трогательный снимок с мужем

One of the most popular models of modernity, where social networks are full of candid shots, decided to tie the knot with 32-year-old actor Sebastian Bear-Macclendon.

From then on his page in Instagram celebrities occasionally publishes delicate frames with your spouse, showing that they are truly in love and happy.

Thus, recently Ratajkowski showed a new photo. The picture shows a couple standing on a busy street and kisses. Apparently, the couple went for a walk with the dog, but were unable to hide their feelings in public.

