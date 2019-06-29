Emily Ratajkowski showed a bright new way
Emily Ratajkowski, who recently moved into fashion design and created a highly successful brand of swimwear and underwear, is friends with many famous designers. Recently she was among the other celebrities went to Provence for the Jacquemus show that has stirred up the entire network. The show was so colorful and exciting that many stars still share our experiences and enthusiasm. Emily herself wrote briefly: “In Provence for my friend Simon Port of Jammu”. In response, the designer left under the photo heart.
For the release model and actress chose a bright sexy outfit – short dress red-orange hue. Dress very unusual cut is made in such a way that is easy stressed all the advantages of famous beauties, including a thin waist, an impressive bust and shapely legs. The girl has published several photos where it is perfectly visible from different angles. And the stories showed a few more shots in the lavender fields of Provence. In the hands Emily was holding a tiny white purse, feet shod with white sandals fashionable square toe. The final touch – make-up in subtle shades and elongated slightly disheveled hair. This outfit is perfectly highlighted her tanned skin of the model and her natural sexuality. Not to mention her numerous followers. They do not get tired to admire until now.
By the way, the last time Emily streetsa maximum attention be paid not only to the sexy positions, but also the family. On her page in Instagram began to appear regularly touching footage with her husband, Sebastian Bear-Macclendon, whom Emily married in February 2018. And their pet dog named Colombo. Of course, the fans prefer the hot shots girls. But her cute posts they like.