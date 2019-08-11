Emily Ratajkowski surprised unshaven armpits

Famous American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski starred in lingerie with unshaven armpits for the cover of the September issue of fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar. The photo published in Instagram account of the publication, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Letters.

Эмили Ратаковски удивила небритыми подмышками

In the picture Ratajkowski posing with unshaven armpits in black lace lingerie.

“Of course, I understand that most of my early research on what it means to be a girl, were influenced by misogynistic culture. Damn, I know that even now my ways to Express sexuality is prone to misogyny. But I’m comfortable with that and hell, my choice, okay? Isn’t that what feminism stands — not out of choice?” — signed photo of the account administrators, quoting the model.

In an essay for Harper’s Bazaar, the model said that every woman has the right to demand to itself respect.

“I shave my armpits or not — my choice. In my opinion, body hair is another option for women to use their right of choice, deciding how they want to feel and what they associate with or no vegetation. I usually like to shave, but sometimes I let my body hair grow, and I feel sexy”, she wrote.

Ratajkowski also expressed their outrage about last year’s political protests in Washington, where she was arrested.

“Then all the headlines were not about that, against which I spoke and about the clothes, which came to an action. Even those women who supported my position, criticized the lack of bra under a white top and jeans candid. In their opinion, the fact that my body was visible, somehow discredited me and my political action. But why?” — notes the model.

