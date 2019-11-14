Emily Ratajkowski with the new hot frame
Emily Ratajkowski, who is the Creator and inspirer of their brand Inamorata, never ceases to delight fans with new developments. It began with the creation of swimwear and underwear. Then added a line of home goods. Now ready to present the costumes and even accessories – big earrings unusual shape girl has already managed to Shine in the stories, writing the sacred “soon.”
Also it showed a blue suit, which soon will also be available on the website of the brand. Voluminous jacket, worn on the naked body, and a mini-skirt, highlighted the fragility and beauty of Emily. The she was introduced to the brand page, and the signature team was added as emotional: “Inamorata COSTUMES. Next week! (Sorry, we were so excited that we just had to shout).
On his personal Instagram page, 28-year-old beauty posted a picture not less hot. She showed a couple of photos where posing in a white top with a plunging neckline in your own home outfit is almost completely exposed bosom girls. Complement the image of the already mentioned earrings, slightly disheveled hair and sensual makeup. Fans Ratajkowski gave her more than a million likes and has left a lot of pleasant comments. By the way, could not resist and Irina Shayk, who expressed his delight with amondi.