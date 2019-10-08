Emily Ratzkowski demonstrated a flat tummy in a cropped top and a striped suit
28-year-old American model Emily Ratzkowski visited the premiere of the play “Slave game” in new York.
This three-act play by American playwright Jeremy O. Harris on race relations, written in the first year Yale school of drama. The show took place on Broadway.
Among the star guests attending the premiere were Emily Ratzkowski. She has experience in film, apparently, interesting and theatrical drama.
In front of cameras Ratzkowski appeared in a black striped pantsuit, picking him red shoes snakeskin and white crop top. Emily’s hair just combed, and the face caused easy sudovy makeup. Ratzkowski looked very stylish.