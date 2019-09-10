Emily Ratzkowski emphasized the slender figure in a red asymmetrical dress

| September 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Recently in new York was the party Harper ICONS Party.

The event was attended by Lily Collins, Winnie Harlow, Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton and other stars of show business.

Emily Ratzkowski came in a red asymmetrical dress that emphasized her slender graceful figure. Under the dress Emily as usual was not wearing underwear, so looked, as always, is sexy, though not very challenging.

