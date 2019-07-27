Emily Ratzkowski in spicy is my collection of shirts
Sexual revolution in fashion from Emily Ratzkowski continues.
Model and actress Emily Ratzkowski already has its own brand of swimwear and underwear Inamorata, but she decided not to stay and have prepared for the fans a new surprise — now the star will sell more shirts. The line was called El Camino, and inspired Emily to create a collection of her husband Sebastian Bear Mcclard.
I always dragged the shirt off Sebo, so I decided that I must be their own. They have a great fit, they fit underwear our brand, or they can be worn separately.
The lookbook of the collection — of course, with himself in the lead role — Emily presented in Instagram. That sex is the Prime mover of sales, the novice designer does not forget: because the shirt was prudently draped over his half-naked body. In the line of seven variations of prints.
Emily Ratzkowski is not the only model who decided to try himself as a designer. So, at the time the former angels of Victoria’s Secret, among them Alessandra Ambrosio, Gisele Bundchen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Heidi Klum and others, after the end of the contract with the brand launched its own line of swimwear and underwear.