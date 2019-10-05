Emily Ratzkowski in the stylish jacket and crocodile boots on the street in new York city
October 5, 2019
The model demonstrated the perfect image for an autumn walk.
Emily Ratzkowski paparazzi have caught on the streets of new York. The model leisurely walking around the city. She looked very modest, but stylish. Emily was a brown long jacket, under which she wore white top, black skinny jeans and black boots made of crocodile skin heels.
Hair she tied in a ponytail, made smoky eyes, and over his shoulder hung a small brown purse with accessories.