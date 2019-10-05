Emily Ratzkowski in the stylish jacket and crocodile boots on the street in new York city

The model demonstrated the perfect image for an autumn walk.

Эмили Ратажковски в стильном жакете и крокодиловых сапогах на улице Нью-Йорка

Emily Ratzkowski paparazzi have caught on the streets of new York. The model leisurely walking around the city. She looked very modest, but stylish. Emily was a brown long jacket, under which she wore white top, black skinny jeans and black boots made of crocodile skin heels.

Hair she tied in a ponytail, made smoky eyes, and over his shoulder hung a small brown purse with accessories.

