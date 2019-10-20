Emily Ratzkowski shared a sexy photo in a swimsuit
Model Emily Ratzkowski continues energetically promoting its collection of swimsuits and casual wear.
28-year-old model shared photos where posing in a black bikini that accentuates her ample bosom. And also published a photo where it shows the bow, consisting of white tops with thin spaghetti straps and blue jeans.
The image of the girl complement gold earrings in his ears, a thin gold bracelet on her wrist and a thin gold chain on his neck. Emily, as always, looks piercingly into the frame and posing confidently before the camera.