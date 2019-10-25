Eminem because Ivanka trump has questioned U.S. Secret service (video)
Popular American rapper Eminem made a lot of trouble over a song Framed. They are interested in US Secret service. The singer was questioned, as it turned out, in January 2018. It has become known only now.
The song Framed, the text of which is written by Eminem in his signature style, first-person, referred to American female celebrities, including Ivanka trump. The main character in the second verse claims that the drugs his mind became deranged, and he can’t remember how in the trunk of his car was the daughter of the President of the United States. He further suggests that “silly little blonde girl drowned in the pond”.
After hearing the song, one of the reporters of the American website TMZ contacted the U.S. Secret service and asked whether this power structure investigation against Eminem, because his songs sound direct and open threat to Ivanka trump.
The singer was questioned, and then decided not to refer his case to the Prosecutor. Agents came to the conclusion that a preventive conversation with the rapper will be enough.
