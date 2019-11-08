Eminem recalled the insulting words addressed to Rihanna, and it can become a problem for him
Eminem has never been shy about sharp remarks about other stars, whether his fellow rappers or Michael Jackson himself. However, one of the statements the artist made many years ago can be a real problem today.
Rapper Eminem is one of the most famous representatives of hip-hop. In recent years, the artist rarely introduces new products, so fans rejoice even small passages of the old tracks from time to time appear in the Network.
Recently in the Internet appeared the 10-second piece of text is dated 2009. Lines had to enter in the track Things Get Worse, which eventually came out only in 2011.
In this passage, Eminem spoke about the scandal connected with the complex relations between rapper Chris brown and singer Rihanna. We will remind, in 2009 the stars were a couple, but soon they began to have serious conflicts.
“Of course, I side with Chris brown, I would have beat that ***”, — obscenely commented Eminem. He hinted that the rapper was the reason for the anger: that Rihanna cheated on him and was even able to infect the genital infection.
Internet users are indignant — as an artist might stand in the side of the criminal, when for many years all speak out against domestic violence? Of course, in the end, a man ruled out an angry string of songs, but many believe that the case here is not in awareness of errors, and in the search benefits. The fact that in 2010, Eminem started collaborating with Rihanna by releasing a track Love the Way You Lie. “Rihanna is the only reason he was popular in the 2010s, and he says so” — is perplexed in the Network.