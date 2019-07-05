Emma Portner accused Justin Bieber of disrespect to women
Wife actress Ellen page Emma Portner accused Justin Bieber whose team she worked as a dancer, in contempt of women and low pay.
I’m sorry I was working under your name
she said.
In storis Instagram your 24-year-old Partner has made several publications in which told about his work with Bieber during his world tour in 2016.
I gave you my body, creativity, time and effort. Everything you have earned millions. While I am nothing,
— she wrote.
According to Emma, a 25 year old Bieber barely paid her minimum wage.
I couldn’t afford to eat. I washed the floors in the Studio, to be able to rehearse. The way you demean women, just disgusting
— continued Partner.
As the post dancers have been published in her stories, he was already gone, so to continue the story not yet received. Bieber himself has still not commented on the accusations. But the singer was very active in another conflict issue, he defended the music Manager of Taylor swift, and in combination its producer, Scooter Braun, whom she accused of bullying and manipulation (he bought the rights to the first six albums of the singer).
Scooter many years has your back. In my opinion, to take all of this in the social network that people hated Scooter, it is unfair on your part. What were you trying to achieve by posting this message? You wanted to sympathize with you and your fans began to poison him,
— he wrote.
After that, Taylor blocked Bieber in the streaming service Spotify.