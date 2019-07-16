Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund on a date in Los Angeles
Looks like Emma Roberts absolutely does not feel remorse for dumping her longtime boyfriend Evan Peters. Despite the fact that since the breakup it’s been six months, fans of Peters still can’t forgive the girl a break five-year relationship. Meanwhile, the star of “American horror story” having a great time with new boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.
The couple recently spotted in Los Angeles at one of the stops, 34-year-old actor sat on the scooter and admiringly looked at his girlfriend, who stood by and laughed. Later they drove off together away from the eyes of paparazzi.
Recall that the 28-year-old Roberts has recently started filming the new season of “American horror story”. The action series will unfold in 1984, and Emma will play the instructor in aerobics. The role of her on-screen boyfriend will be performed by renowned freestyle skier and Olympic champion Gus Kenworthy.
But Hedlund don’t worry, handsome athlete a few years ago admitted homosexual. Rather, the Emma Roberts should be on the alert, her boyfriend has recently completed shooting the Thriller “Dreamland”, where together with him played the charming Margot Robbie, the new sex symbol of Hollywood.