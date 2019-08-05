Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund went on a date

August 5, 2019
Garrett Hedlund and Garrett Hedlund hit the lenses of the paparazzi. The couple was spotted on a date in Los Angeles in the Los Feliz.

Эмма Робертс и Гаррет Хедлунд сходили на свидание

The young people came back from coffee shop with drinks in their hands. Emma and Garrett had fun talking and smiled at each other. Could see that in their relationship there is absolute harmony. The pair, insiders tell that the actors spend a lot of time together and even accompany each other on business trips.

