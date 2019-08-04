Emma Roberts on a date with Garrett Hedlund in Los Angeles
Yesterday 28-year-old Emma Roberts and her 34-year-old boyfriend Garrett Hedlund were spotted on a romantic stroll in Los Feliz in Los Angeles. The star couple got into the lenses of the paparazzi on the way from the coffee shop. Emma and Garrett took hot drinks to take away and decided to walk a bit. On the way, lovers of something enthusiastically talked and smiled a lot.
The day was Sunny and warm, so the walk Emma went in a light sundress with a floral print, adding your gentle way of beige shoes with small heels, black bag and sunglasses. Garrett was in a bright striped jumper and jeans.
Recall that for the first time about the affair of Emma and Garrett began in April of this year. The first time the actors were just friends, but at some point between them have chemistry. Insiders claim that now in the relationship of Garrett and Emma, there is complete harmony: a couple practically does not leave, and often goes on dates and even on business always goes together.
To the novel with Garrett Emma was in a long relationship with Evan Peters — they met in 2012 on the set of the film “Adult world” (Adult World). Actors many times parted and came together, noisily quarreled and even fought directly for the public. At some point Evan and Emma are engaged but the wedding never ended. The final parting Roberts and Peters media became aware just after Emma and Garrett was first seen together in public.