Emma Roberts showed the perfect outfit for a date

In the afternoon of 30 July, Emma Roberts was out for lunch with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. For a hot day in Los Angeles, the actress chose a romantic and charming way, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.

Эмма Робертс продемонстрировала идеальный наряд для свидания

Emma wore a short dress with polka dots ruffles, black ballet flats and a cardigan buttoned. Bag with a crocodile effect print and sunglasses became additional Dollhouse stars.

Roberts chose the makeup natural and the hair is gathered in low ponytail.

