Emma stone seen in the image of a young up as fashionably evil Cruella De vil on the set

Emma stone seen in the image of a young up as fashionably evil Cruella De vil while staying on the set of new film. The Premier with the participation of Hollywood Actresses is scheduled for 2021.
The tape was called “Cruela” and talk about the period when the main antiheroine movie “101 Dalmatians” was not yet evil and didn’t hate animals. The audience will explain what happened with the character that she became embittered personality, and who played a major role. To bring young Servello De Ville on the screens instructed Emma stone, which was recently spotted on set in London.
Solo film before the events of “101 Dalmatians” will be released in 2021. Previously, the Disney representatives showed the first promotional frame of the upcoming project.