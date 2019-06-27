Emma stone was injured in anecdotal circumstances
Emma stone, star of “La La land”, was in an extremely unpleasant situation. She was injured and now may lose the role she had dreamed of.
As admitted 30-year-old antisabotage, her shame that she was injured not on the set while working on a stunt scene. And not even in the gym. Emma fell victim to his love for the music – or rather, to her beloved group of “SpiceGirls”, which this year gives a series of concerts as part of her tour of the reunification. As it became known, the stone came to one of the shows, held at London’s Wembley stadium, decided to climb on the shoulders of his friend, so she could see better. But at some point she lost her balance and fell down!
At first Emma thought she was just hurt and scratched his shoulder. But visiting the next day, she learned that it’s backwards! And now the doctors ordered the actress to follow in the next two months of holiday mode. The problem is that because of this she may lose important to her role.
Emma was entrusted to play the role of up as fashionably evil Cruella De vil in the remake of the old movie “101 Dalmation”. The stone was very glad because she had the opportunity to prove that she is able to play not worse than Glenn close, reincarnated in the famous villain in the 1996 film of the year. And now Emma is afraid that will not have time to recover to start shooting. After the preparatory period of work on the project has been completed.
In addition, the stone feels very stupid: she found the courage to confess it is injured. During his recent interview, she stated that she allegedly slipped and fell at home. But the trouble is that there were witnesses of the unfortunate incident at the stadium, and now the actress is all laugh…