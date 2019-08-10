Emma Watson and Brendan IRSE went to the restaurant

| August 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Emma Watson went on a date with a new friend. It appeared to be a games programmer and co-founder of Oculus VR, a 39-year-old Brendan IRSE.

Эмма Уотсон и Брендан Ирбэ сходили в ресторан

The young people went for dinner to an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. It is at the exit vapor got into the lens paparazzi. It was obvious that Emma and Brendan didn’t want to draw attention to himself. 29-year-old actress came out of the restaurant, was the first who rushed to the car, and IRSE, smiling, walked behind with a paper bag of food in his hands.

Эмма Уотсон и Брендан Ирбэ сходили в ресторан

It is known that Watson and her new partner some time to meet and spend a lot of time together.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.