Emma Watson and Brendan IRSE went to the restaurant
August 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Emma Watson went on a date with a new friend. It appeared to be a games programmer and co-founder of Oculus VR, a 39-year-old Brendan IRSE.
The young people went for dinner to an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. It is at the exit vapor got into the lens paparazzi. It was obvious that Emma and Brendan didn’t want to draw attention to himself. 29-year-old actress came out of the restaurant, was the first who rushed to the car, and IRSE, smiling, walked behind with a paper bag of food in his hands.
It is known that Watson and her new partner some time to meet and spend a lot of time together.
Loading...