Emma Watson and Tom Felton excited fans of the “Harry Potter” a new joint photo
Fans of Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy always enjoyed joint pictures of Emma Watson and Tom Felton, but the last publication of actors in the network provoked active discussion and gave the fans hope that their idol still occur.
Since the release of the final film about Harry Potter was eight years old, and sometimes the stars of Harry Potter reunited for a charity or projects together. Most fans of the franchise together to see Emma Watson and Tom Felton, who recently re-met. In Instagram account, the 31-year-old actor shared with subscribers of the new picture, which teaches a friend to play the guitar.
Can a student,
— signed photo of Felton.
Innocent at first glance, the photo caused fans a lot of emotions and active discussion of what dramione (pair Hermione and Draco) still real.
“Tom Felton and Emma Watson… Dating?”
“Emma’s in her pajamas, Tom has wet hair. Just admit it all, you cowards!”
“You all really going to ignore the fact that Emma and Tom is now in North Africa together? In pajamas. He teaches her to play the guitar… Their marriage could be the salvation to climate change. But instead -“we’re just friends””
This is not the first time that Watson and Felton share joint photos to social networks, but the actors always denied any romantic relationship that does not interfere with the fans to hope for the opposite.
In fact, we often see each other, we just don’t always publish the pictures
— admitted That in an interview with Us Weekly.