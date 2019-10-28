Emma Watson caught kissing new boyfriend
Meanwhile, fans of the “Harry Potter” quietly crying in the corner.
No sooner had the fans Dramione to enjoy joint pastime of Emma Watson with Tom Felton, as the actress once again caught the eye of the paparazzi with her new boyfriend in London.
Emma with mysterious stranger looked at Gail’s Bakery, where photographers have managed to capture. The actress and her partner stood in the doorway of the bakery, talked and kissed. However, when Emma noticed the paparazzi, her mood changed. Boyfriend stars probably tried to make fun of the situation, but the star chose as quickly as possible to hide from photographers.
A young man, the actress was caught in late August. Then on the walk, the pair met a former admirer, Watson — Brendan Iriba, with whom Emma had a few dates. The identity of her new boyfriend in the tabloids still couldn’t figure out. The journalists have not tried to do it, because over the last couple of years, Watson changed the lovers with enviable speed.
Meanwhile, the part of her fans continue to rejoice in any of joint pictures with Tom Felton and hope that one day dreams of Dramione come to life. We will remind, in August, the actor shared a joint picture with a former colleague and brought fans of the “Harry Potter” to the indescribable delight.