Emma Watson launched the legal advice for victims of harassment at work
29-year-old Emma Watson has decided to deal with harassment in their own way: it established in England the service is free legal advice to those who are subjected to harassment in the workplace.
Consultations will be carried out by specialists of the British charitable Fund for women and girls Rosa. The service aims to give all victims of harrasment necessary legal information so that they are not afraid to contact the police.
Understanding rights and how you can and should use them is an important part of creating jobs. And this service legal advice can protect women from harassment, give them confidence in themselves and in their field — said the star of “Harry Potter”
Emma, which has been fighting for gender equality also mentioned that on June 21 the international labour organization adopted the Convention against violence and harassment in the workplace. The document provides the official definition of harrasment in the professional sphere is the behavior, action, or threat that can lead to physical, psychological, sexual or economic damage.