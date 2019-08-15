Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and others in the trailer of the movie “Little women”
A new adaptation of the novel by American writer Louisa may Alcott “Little women” (Little Women) promises to be one of the main pre-Christmas movie premieres. In the network appeared the trailer of the film with Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, with Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothy Salama and other actors starring in this film directed by Greta Gerwig.
“Little women” for Gerwig — second film after “Lady bird” (Lady Bird), which it removed on their own. A classic story, not just thrown up on a screen and stage, re-tell the story of four March sisters — Margaret, Jo, Beth and Amy, living in Massachusetts in the era of the Civil war.
Greta Gerwig gathered on the set of interesting cast. Sisters March was played by Emma Watson, saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlan. Laura Dern got the role of mother girls Marmi March. As their friend and neighbor Laurie starred star gay drama “Call me my name” Timothy Salame.
The world premiere of “Little women” is scheduled for December 25.