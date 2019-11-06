Emma Watson spoke about the reluctance to get married by the age of 30
November 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Emma Watson spoke about the reluctance to get married by the age of 30. The actress said that she has no worries with regards to the lack of a spouse or partner.
Reports British tabloid the Mirror, Watson was able to understand why things around her, people are nervous about they reach the age of 30. And then the artist itself was 29 years old, and she found that much about this. The celebrity believes that the reason imposed by society installation, they say, to this period of life a person must be a family and a stable job. And all this pressure is a powerful stress.
The actress said: earlier she didn’t understand how to be happy without a pair. But now, after much time, Watson is very excited to be one.