Emma Watson tried on an image of Wonder woman for a party with JK Rowling
Emma Watson shared in the company of JK Rowling taken during a costume party. Star stories about Harry Potter I decided to try on the image of Wonder woman.
In your profile in Instagram Emma Watson published archival scene where she’s dressed like a fantastic heroine posing next to the “demonic” by JK Rowling. Also on the frame there is the actress Evanna Lynch, beloved by Harry Potter fans for her role of Luna’s Lovegood. Therefore, the screen Hermione decided to congratulate the author of a series of books about the magical world with the date of birth as 31 July, the writer said 54-year anniversary.
Rowling and Watson met about 20 years ago, when the British actress was still very young. After they often interacted in the course of working on stories about Harry Potter. After the end of the Saga Emma Watson has maintained warm relations with many colleagues, and with Tom Felton, she is often credited with the novel.