Emotional cat became the hero of the funny memes

The cat was the real star.

If you are an active Internet user, you’ve probably seen this meme — and-white cat sitting at the table restaurant, in front of him a plate of vegetables, and on the face an expression of confusion. Usually it is paired with another picture — a woman who shouts, cries and shows a finger at him (the scene from the TV series “Real Housewives of Beverly hills”). This combo has become one of the most popular memes June, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

White cat in the restaurant became one of the most popular memes Jun

Sometimes it is in combination with the scenes from the TV series “Real Housewives of Beverly hills”)

A couple of examples of usage

It turned out that this cat with expressive mimicry’s name is Smudge (ink spot) and he has Instagram. Photos there is not much, but almost every ready to become a meme.

When tired from a day of doing nothing

The smudge strikes back

In General, vegetables do not really like him (obviously, he’s a cat)

Hats seem to also does not favor

For the smudge and meat

Potyagushki

Those eyes

Brand of screwed up eyes

Cat kebab

To achieve success, you have a lot to learn

Potential new meme

That’s even a variation of the “9 out of 10 dentists” with him

The smudge is not the only cat in the house

In addition to his two

And they also know how to make grimaces

Sleeping Smudge

Another kotyachi emotion

A couple of artifacts from the fans

Will the rest of the photos of Smudge as popular as at a table in the restaurant, time will tell. The important thing is that he had got into memes, and have left their mark in Internet history.

